Winnipeg Police Chief floats solution to ensure 911 calls are answered faster

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says not all 911 calls are being answered promptly, and fees on mobile phones could help solve the problem.

The national standard dictates 90 per cent of all 911 calls be answered within 15 seconds. Smyth says this is not always happening in Winnipeg, which he describes as alarming.

“Fifteen seconds may not seem like a lot, until you have an emergency and then you’re on the other end of the line and that’s a very sick feeling,” said Smyth.

The chief says the 911 centre, which also responds to firefighter and paramedic calls, is understaffed, while calls for service are increasing every year.

Smyth says this is leading to more overtime, stress and sick time. On top of this, he says 30 per cent of new hires leave during the probationary period.

“I’ve had people actually take cuts in pay and move to other areas of the service,” said Smyth.

He wants nearly $1.8 million for 18 new positions.

“It’s enough of a concern that I’m asking for additional resources,” said Smyth.

Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers says the matter will be on the table as part of the budget process. The city budget is expected next month.

“We’re looking at the need and how that will be financed,” said Chambers.

Other provinces and territories have monthly surcharges, ranging from 43 cents to just under two dollars, for mobile phone users, to help fund 911 operations. Chief Smyth says that’s one option that could be discussed here, but it would require a change in provincial law.

“That is one way we could lessen the burden on the city, it’s not the only way,” said Smyth.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says while it’s too late to have that discussion for this year’s budget, he says it’s something that could be talked about for next year’s four-year budget cycle.

“I don’t think it’s a crazy idea, many other provinces do have that,” said Gillingham.

The province says while there is no formal request from the city or the WPS on mobile phone surcharges, it’s always open to proposals and discussions on how to improve services Manitobans rely on.