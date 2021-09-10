Winnipeg police chief looking for ways to cover off pension increase
Winnipeg's Police Chief Danny Smyth says the service didn’t see a pension increase coming and he is looking for a way to cover it off.
A second quarter finance report shows an un-budgeted pension cost of $5.7 million following a revaluation.
Markus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, said without help from city coffers there is a potential for layoffs.
Smyth said the added liability was a surprise and he will work with the police board and the city to find a solution.
“If they put it all on me, it does mean service cuts," Smyth said. "But I want to be clear nobody has come to me and asked me about service cuts. We’re all looking for a path forward that avoids service cuts but still puts the city on a balance.”
Earlier this week, Scott Gillingham, chair of the finance committee, told CTV News the pension costs fall under the police budget.
Smyth attributes the added cost to a pension holiday taken by the city 20 years ago.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBsA pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul ridingThe Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.
-
WATCH: Young bald eagle devours salmon fillet at raptor rehabilitation centreThe Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, located in Delta, B.C., has posted a video of a young bald eagle devouring a salmon fillet and it’s oddly satisfying to watch.
-
Orillia Fall Fair returnsAfter a year-long forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family-friendly fall favourite has returned to the sunshine city.
-
Dozens turn out to 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' in BarrieDozens turned out in Barrie Saturday to show support and raise awareness for gender-based violence.