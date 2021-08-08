Winnipeg police close William Avenue Sunday to investigate assault

Winnipeg police closed a stretch of William Avenue for several hours on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Police Service blocked off William Avenue between Isabel Street and Gertie Street Sunday morning. Traffic was closed in both directions.

In a tweet, WPS asked motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson told CTV News officers were investigating an assault.

