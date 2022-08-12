Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing man

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 38-year-old man.

William Sinclair was last seen leaving his North End home on Aug. 7 around 4 a.m.

Police describe Sinclair as five-foot-11, with a skinny build, brown eyes and black hair that is normally in a ponytail. Officers said he typically wears black or dark clothing.

Police note that at the time of his disappearance, Sinclair was likely wearing a head scarf, and dark blue Crocs.

Police are concerned for Sinclair’s well-being, and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.