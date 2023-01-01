Winnipeg police deal with carjacking, robbery, stabbing, shots fired

Winnipeg police have been busy over the last few days, responding to several incidents.

Carjacking

First came a carjacking in Point Douglas onDec. 29. Police were called to the first 100 block of McArthur Street around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a car theft.

A 50-year-old man was found suffering from an upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, receiving medical attention.

Investigators have determined that an unknown number of suspects allegedly stole Christmas lights from the victim's property. He then followed the group to the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue in his vehicle and confronted them.

Police say that during the confrontation, a suspect brandished a machete and struck the victim in the upper body. Two suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and fled. The armed suspect and the rest of the group fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Commercial robbery

Then, a few hours later came a commercial robbery in Charleswood. Officers were called to the 500 block of Dale Boulevard around 2 a.m. Friday. There they found a 66-year-old man who had been bear sprayed. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Investigators say two suspects stole multiple cigarette and tobacco products from behind the counter when it was leftunattended. One of the suspects sprayed the store owner with bear spray before they both fled with about $2000 worth of merchandise.

Police tracked down the two suspects a few blocks away in the 100 block of Westgrove Way. They were arrested after a short foot chase.

A 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl face several charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

Stabbing

Around 5:15 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Goulet Street. They found two men with upper body stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, while a 67-year-old man victim was taken in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit said a woman was wandering the apartment building's hallways, causing a disturbance by knocking on doors. When one of the victims opened their apartment door, they were stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon. Police say when the other victim went to help, he was also stabbed.

Police tracked down the woman in a hallway and safely arrested her. Two weapons were seized as evidence.

The victims and the suspect were not previously known to one another.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg woman faces several charges in connection with the incident. She remains behind bars.

Shots fired

About 12 hours later, around 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police responded to the corner of Broadway and Maryland Street for reports of gunshots to a vehicle.

Officers found the damaged vehicle with a 38-year-old woman driver and a 65-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The passenger had been hurt by shattered glass.

Investigators tracked down a male suspect at a home in the 700 block of Broadway. They seized a replica airsoft handgun and machete as evidence. Police believe the gun was shot from the residence in the direction of the car, shattering its windshield in the process.

Police say the victims and suspect were previously unknown to one another. An 18-year-old male faces several weapons-related charges and remains in police custody.