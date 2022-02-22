Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown

The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.

Police sent a letter to protesters Tuesday, saying they need to clear out their vehicles and structures by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken, including arrest and charges,” the letter reads.

Trucks, tractors and other vehicles have been parked by the Manitoba legislature since Feb. 4 in a protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

“Over the last three weeks, the Winnipeg Police Service has worked to balance your right to protest while protecting the rights of residents affected by protest activity,” the letter from police reads. “Your ongoing presence and blocking of streets is interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of personal and public property.”

The protest, which was originally parked in front of the Manitoba legislature, moved to Memorial Park last weekend.

Coun. Sherri Rollins, who represents Winnipeggers in the Fort Rouge and East Fort Garry areas, said it's about time this step was taken.

"There was a playbook in Ottawa and clearly Winnipeg police needed to see that," said Rollins. "At the end of the day I'm glad that they are doing the inevitable and doing this move and forcing the laws that I have been calling for them to enforce."

She said this protest has been extremely disruptive for those who lives in the area as well as businesses that are nearby.

Even though these steps are being taken now, she wishes something was done sooner.

"They have listed many of the acts, the Highway Traffic Act, including the city's own bylaws against the noise, that they could have been enforcing all along."

She said those who live downtown deserve to have their livelihoods back and she is happy that life will be going back to normal for them.

In the letter to protesters, police said they can lay Criminal Code charges, including mischief and intimidation, to those who are failing to leave the area. They can also seize vehicles, which could also be subject to an application by the Crown for forfeiture. Police said they can also lay charges under the province’s highway traffic act for obstructing a police officer and not obeying the instructions of a peace officer, and they can also lay charges of excessive noise under the city’s bylaws.

Police added they can also use the authority granted under the Federal Emergencies Act, “which could include seizing vehicles, trailers and other equipment, and the freezing of assets.”

Anyone who is arrested may be released on bail, but charges and convictions may result in denial in crossing the U.S. border.

Mayor Brian Bowman sought a court order to deal with the protest, calling it “an unlawful occupation.”

The decision follows Ottawa’s removal of the Freedom Convoy that had taken over city streets this past weekend after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.