Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school

Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at Samuel Burland School at approximately 11 a.m. during a classroom visit.

The child was injured, and was given medical care. They were later taken to the hospital as a precaution and for treatment.

“The involved canine is a single-purpose drug detection dog and not trained in aggression or apprehension,” a statement from police reads.

An investigation is taking place, and police said the dog has been removed from active service until a review has been completed.