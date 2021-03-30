Winnipeg police end Amber Alert after missing child found safe

Winnipeg police have ended an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old.

Police said at 5:26 p.m., they were told the child was taken.

Investigators said the child's mother left a supervised visit with the child without legal authorization.

Police said after going over the situation and learning there was a chance that the mother was leaving the city, the Amber Alert was issued.

At 9:10 p.m., police said the mother stopped at an RCMP detachment in Amaranth and talked with officers. Police said the child was safe and the alert was cancelled.

Police thanked the public for the "incredible response" to the alert.

CTV News has removed the picture of the child and any identifying information because they are a minor.