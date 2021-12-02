Early morning shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in hospital
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s West End.
According to police, around 3:30 a.m. a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fire hall in the 700 block of Furby Street asking for help.
He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
Winnipeg police officers have identified a home in the 600 block of Furby Street where they believe the shooting took place.
The major crimes unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-796-8477.
-
'COVID is a huge vacuum': Opioid epidemic taking backseat as COVID-19 response puts strain on WECHU resourcesAs case counts go up in Windsor-Essex, priorities at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are shifting to manage the situation, a problem which leadership says is happening at the cost of other important public health issues.
-
The Christmas Express rolling again this holiday season in Duncan, B.C.After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C. is set to welcome guests onboard its Christmas Express once again.
-
Stoney Nakoda language being preserved through new educational resourcePreserving the Stoney Nakoda language is the purpose behind a new resource created by the Stoney Education Authority (SEA) with support from The Language Conservancy.
-
Smiths Falls woman dies after falling off moving vehicle in Leeds CountyOntario Provincial Police were called to an incident on the 1000 Islands Parkway just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Toronto mother starts company that sells toys for significantly less than retail priceOde to Toy aims to support Toronto parents while reducing waste and over-consumerism by selling preloved toys at significantly lowered prices.
-
Edmonton Reuse Centre reopening in January 2022For the first time since March 2020, the Reuse Centre will reopen in January to help Edmontonians divert items from the landfill.
-
B.C. government monitoring deer for COVID-19 virus after 3 infected in QuebecBritish Columbia's Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is monitoring the province's deer population for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, but says no virus has been detected so far.
-
Toronto couple hit with $20,000 damage bill after appliance delivery goes wrongWhen Joseph Leung needed to replace his washer and dryer, he had no idea it would end up costing him more than $20,000 and causing him more than six months of stress.
-
Waterloo Region to administer boosters to 50+ age group starting Dec. 13The Region of Waterloo announced it will be ready to administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who are 50 years of age and older starting Dec. 13.