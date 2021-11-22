Winnipeg police find drugs and guns during traffic stop outside William Whyte area home

Winnipeg police have arrested three people, after receiving a tip that a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood was being used to traffic guns and drugs.

Police said officers from the North District Community Support Unit received information about the house on Saturday. The next day around 12:15 a.m., officers from the unit stopped a vehicle leaving the house and arrested three people inside the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, police said officers found 32 grams of meth, a sawed-off Mossberg .22 calibre rifle with a loaded magazine, a sawed-off loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a tampered serial number, and a sawed off .22 calibre rifle with an altered serial number and a loaded magazine. Police said officers also found multiple rounds of ammunition.

Michael John Desmarias, 30, is facing 25 firearms and drug-related charges, and 34-year-old Stephanny Nathaly Lopez is facing 12 firearms and drug-related charges. Both have been detained in custody.

Police said a 25-year-old woman is also facing 13 firearms and drug-related charges, and has been released on an undertaking.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.