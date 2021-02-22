The Winnipeg Police Service seized guns, methamphetamine and fraudulent identification documents during a search of a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place on Friday in the southeast part of Winnipeg, when officers with the Guns and Gangs Unit saw a stolen vehicle in front of a business.

Police said a man was driving the vehicle, with a woman as his passenger.

Officers said the driver immediately got out of the vehicle and ran away, but the woman stayed inside the vehicle.

After a short chase, police caught the driver, and arrested both suspects.

Upon arrest, police conducted a search and seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, six grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $600, $700 in Canadian money, a number of mobile devices and drug scales, and fraudulent identification documents.

Lawrence Herve Chevrefils, 40, and Felisha Anna Spence, 32, who are both from Winnipeg, have been charged with a number of firearms, drug and property-related offences. Chevrefils has also been charged with two outstanding warrants.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Both suspects are in custody.