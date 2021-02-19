A 19-year-old Winnipeg man wanted in connection with a nightclub shooting last summer has been arrested.

Carson Ray Mario McIvor was arrested by Winnipeg police on Feb. 9 at a hotel near the airport. He was taken into custody and was charged with 15 firearm and assault-related charges.

McIvor remains in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police responded to a nightclub in the 500 block of Portage Avenue on Aug. 1, 2020, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, three victims – two men and a woman – were taken to hospital in critical condition. All three were later upgraded to stable condition.

Police identified McIvor as a suspect, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The police service’s major crimes unit, along with the tactical team, found McIvor hiding at a hotel on Feb. 9. McIvor allegedly smashed out a hotel window while attempting to escape, but was safely taken into custody.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and no firearms were recovered, police said.