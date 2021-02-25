In a joint rescue, Winnipeg police, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and a local business worked together on Tuesday to help save a man hanging off the Disraeli Bridge.

On Tuesday afternoon, Winnipeg police received several calls saying a man climbed over the ledge of the bridge, located on Higgins Avenue.

According to police, Patrol Sgt. Saif Khan went to the area, drove his car below the bridge and saw a man in crisis. Police said the man was hanging on the railing rungs and that he was suspended about 35 feet from the ground.

Police said Khan quickly organized a rescue effort, with two officers at the top of the bridge holding the man’s jacket until more help arrived.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service then came to help at the top of the bridge, while other units blocked off traffic on the road below the bridge.

Police added Khan then spotted a truck from the company SRS Signs and Service, which had a boom and a bucket. He asked the driver of the truck for help.

The driver quickly got his truck underneath the man and moved the boom and bucket up to his feet, gently lifting him until police, firefighters, and paramedics were able to pull the man over the ledge to safety.

The man was taken to hospital for medical assessment. No one was hurt in the incident.