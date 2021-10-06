iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police headquarters evacuated due to suspicious package

The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters building. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News).

The Winnipeg Police Service's headquarters were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious package was found.

Police told CTV News part of the building was evacuated.

They said the package was removed from the building and it has since been reopened.

Police did not provide any other details on the incident.

