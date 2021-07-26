Winnipeg police identify victim of West End homicide

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Winnipeg's West End early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Toronto Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that a man had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured outside a home. Police told CTV News that responding officers performed CPR before the unconscious man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

He later died of his injuries.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyler McKay of Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg police identification unit and other police cruisers remained on the scene throughout the day Saturday.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.