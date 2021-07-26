Winnipeg police identify victim of West End homicide
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Winnipeg's West End early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 400 block of Toronto Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that a man had been assaulted.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured outside a home. Police told CTV News that responding officers performed CPR before the unconscious man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
He later died of his injuries.
On Sunday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyler McKay of Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg police identification unit and other police cruisers remained on the scene throughout the day Saturday.
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
-
Air travellers arriving in Calgary aren't being separated based on vaccination statusTravellers arriving at Calgary International Airport aren't being sorted into separate lines based on their vaccination status, before proceeding through customs, officials said Monday.
-
BC Ferries warns of likely sailing delays during August long weekendWith the B.C. Day long weekend fast approaching, BC Ferries is warning travellers of likely sailing waits between Thursday, July 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 3.
-
Verdict at 2019 Westboro bus crash trial expected Sept. 22The verdict at the trial for the Ottawa bus driver charged in the January 2019 crash at the Westboro station will be presented at the end of September.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.