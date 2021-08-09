Winnipeg police investigate deadly stabbing over the weekend

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old man who was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Police were called to the 100 block of Henry Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on August 7 for a reported stabbing. Officers found the man with severe injuries and started giving him emergency first aid.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police identified the man as Owen Laverne Pruden.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.