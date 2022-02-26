Winnipeg police investigate early morning homicide in West End

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's West End area.

On Saturday around 12:55 a.m., police were called to a house in the 500 block of Toronto Street for a reported assault. When they got there, officers found a man who had been injured.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, said no arrests have been made as of late Saturday morning, but added police do not believe people living in the area should be concerned.

He said early indications are this is not a random incident. Carver was not able to provide any details on how the man was injured.

"It is reasonable to say that if you are living in a community where somebody is shot and killed, that is concerning," Carver said. "Whether it is a direct threat or simply a horribly serious crime that has occurred in a community. I think all of Winnipeg needs to be aware of the fact that this has an impact, not only on that neighbourhood but all of us."

Carver said there is no immediate threat to residents in the neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the death and is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.