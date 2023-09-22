Winnipeg police investigate random robbery, stabbings

Winnipeg police are investigating a random robbery and stabbings that took place on Thursday.

According to police, they were called about the robbery at 1:15 a.m. An injured man was found in the 400 block of Portage Avenue.

Police said he told them he was walking near Assiniboine Avenue and Kennedy Street when two men he didn’t know confronted him and demanded money. He said the two men assaulted him and ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

Police also responded to an unrelated stabbing at 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

Police said two men exited a lounge and were confronted by a group of unknown individuals who were involved in a fight. Members of the group involved in the fight engaged with the two men, who were then stabbed.

The victims were able to escape and contact police, while the group of suspects ran from the scene. The two men stabbed were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.