Winnipeg police investigating after man found critically injured on bridge

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found critically injured on a bridge on Friday night.

According to police, general patrol officers were driving on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge around 10:30 p.m. when they saw an injured man near a sidewalk.

Officers provided medical care before the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators ask anyone who was driving on the bridge before the incident who may have helpful information or dash-cam footage to contact 204-986-6219.