Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival

The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on Friday at a carnival in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West, when the two victims were standing in a concession line. Police said the two teens were assaulted from behind by an unknown woman.

Officers allege one of the victims was pulled to the ground, where the assault continued until a security officer intervened. The suspect then grabbed one of the victim’s purses and ran away.

According to police, the incident continued as the two teens left the fair and were confronted by a group of teenagers, who threatened and chased them. The two victims were assaulted for a second time until security stopped the attack and retrieved the previously stolen purse. The suspects ran from the scene.

Police said these attacks appear to be unprovoked and random.

One of the victims received medical treatment, while the other only sustained minor injuries.

Officers note they met with one of the victims, who had visible upper-body injuries.

Police provided descriptions of two of the suspects, including an Indigenous woman, who is about five-foot-four in height, with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail. The second suspect is described as a tall, Indigenous teenage male wearing a white hoody and black/grey jeans.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this incident or the suspects to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.