Winnipeg police investigating assault near Portage Place

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault in downtown Winnipeg that sent a man to hospital

Winnipeg police said the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Portage Avenue and Carlton Street, outside of Portage Place.

A man was taken to hospital following the assault. His condition is unknown.

Police said several suspects are in custody.

Images from the scene show police tape on the sidewalk near the exterior entrance to the mall’s food court, along with clothes and other items on the ground.

