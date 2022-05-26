iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police investigating assault on St. Mary's Road

Winnipeg police on scene at St. Mary’s Road at Essex Avenue. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a Thursday morning assault on St. Mary’s Road.

Officers responded to the incident in the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road around 5:30 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to unstable condition.

Nortbound St. Mary’s Road at Essex Avenue was blocked off due to an ongoing investigation, but has since reopened.

