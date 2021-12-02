Winnipeg police investigating city's 40th homicide of the year
A man who was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital over the weekend has died from his injuries.
On Nov. 27 at around 11:45 p.m., police received a call about a man that had been seriously assaulted.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in 50s at the intersection of Main Street and Logan Avenue. Police said the man was suffering from a severe upper-body injury.
Officers provided medical care to the man and then he was transported to hospital in critical condition.
On Dec. 1, police said the man died in hospital from his injuries.
He has been identified as 52-year-old George Elie Houle. Police say his death is being treated as a homicide and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
His death is the 40th homicide of the year in Winnipeg.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Motorists in Ottawa and Carleton Place see an 11-cent difference in gas pricesSome drivers in the town about 45 minutes west of Ottawa are choosing to fill up in nearby Stittsville or Kanata instead.
-
Police reminding public to 'take proactive steps' when receiving deliveries during holiday seasonMounties in Burnaby are reminding the public to be proactive in protecting packages they plan to get delivered to their homes over the holiday season.
-
Cermaq fined $500K for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm off Vancouver IslandA provincial court judge has ordered the owner of a fish farm off northern Vancouver Island to pay $500,000 for spilling more than 500 litres of diesel fuel into the ocean in 2017.
-
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 368 test positive, 5 more deaths announcedAnother 368 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in B.C., the province's health ministry announced Thursday.
-
New bill targets theft of scrap metal in ManitobaManitoba wants to crack down on the theft of scrap metal in the province.
-
Salvation Army seeking holiday season helpThe Salvation Army is putting out a call to help families in need across our community this holiday season.
-
Police investigating school brawl allegedly involving bat and other weaponsWaterloo region police are investigating a reported school brawl that sent a teenage boy to hospital.
-
'Against ever single fibre of our being': B.C.'s 911 operators union of new systemB.C.'s emergency call takers union says a decision that says operators don't have to stay on the line with patients until they are transferred to the ambulance service is a stop-gap measure for a system that is on the brink of collapse.