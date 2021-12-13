Winnipeg police investigating city's 42nd homicide of 2021

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found severely injured in a home in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on Monday for a report that a woman had been found inside.

Responding officers found the woman and provided emergency medical care. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Winnipeg police have identified the woman as 41-year-old Flora Grey. Police confirmed Grey's death is the 42nd homicide in Winnipeg in 2021.

Homicide unit investigators are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.