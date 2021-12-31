Winnipeg police investigating city’s 43rd homicide of the year
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Winnipeg police officers are investigating the city’s 43rd homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead in a residence on Alexander Avenue Friday morning.
At 2:28 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who had been seriously injured at a home in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue. When they arrived, a deceased man was found in the home.
The man’s name was not released.
The homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
