Winnipeg police investigating city’s 43rd homicide of the year

Winnipeg police investigate a death in a home on Alexander Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. The death is Winnipeg's 43rd homicide of 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson).

Winnipeg police officers are investigating the city’s 43rd homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead in a residence on Alexander Avenue Friday morning.

At 2:28 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who had been seriously injured at a home in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue. When they arrived, a deceased man was found in the home.

The man’s name was not released.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

