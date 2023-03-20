Winnipeg police investigating deadly roadside fire

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a person died following a fire along the road near the edge of the city.

Officers were called at approximately 6:15 a.m. to a fire along the side of Lagimodiere Boulevard between the floodway and the Perimeter Highway.

Police said an individual was found with severe burns and taken to hospital in critical condition, where they died from their injuries.

Police did not release any other information about the deceased.

“The investigation is in early stages, and there are no additional updates to provide at this time,” police said in an emailed statement.