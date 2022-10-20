iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police investigating high-risk weapons events


The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two high-risk weapons events on Thursday morning.

Police said the incidents took place in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue and 500 block of Spence Street. Police would not confirm whether the two incidents were connected to one another.

No streets are blocked and there is no risk to the public in either situation.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.

