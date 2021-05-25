Winnipeg police investigating homicide north of downtown

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man on Sunday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Henry Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on May 23. Officers were called for reports of an injured man.

Police said first responders performed emergency first aid, but the man had already died from his injuries.

A post-mortem was performed and police said the death was considered a homicide.

The man has been identified as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw. his death is the 10th homicide being investigated by Winnipeg Police in 2021.

The homicide unit is investigating and if anyone has information they are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.