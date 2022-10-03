Winnipeg police investigating homicide of man found with 'suspicious' injuries
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in the city’s West End over the weekend.
Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers were notified of a dead man at the Health Sciences Centre who had ‘suspicious’ injuries.
Police said a bystander found the man unresponsive on the ground near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue at 6:45 a.m. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The man’s death has been ruled a homicide.
On Monday, he was identified as 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy of Winnipeg.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
This is the 40th homicide in Winnipeg this year.
