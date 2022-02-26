Winnipeg police investigating 'incident' near Assiniboine Park

Winnipeg police are investigating an incident near Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police confirmed units have been in the area of Roblin Boulevard near the park since early Saturday morning.

Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News the units are investigating an 'incident' that showed up on police radars around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Carver said there is no threat to the public, but was not able to provide any further details.

Police are expected to be on the scene throughout the day.

