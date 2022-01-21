House fire in Winnipeg leaves one person dead
One person was found dead on Friday morning following a house fire on Winnipeg’s William Avenue West.
Around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at a bungalow in the 1900 block of William Avenue West.
When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. At first, they began attacking the fire from inside the house, but switched to an exterior attack due to deteriorating conditions.
Once firefighters knocked down some of the flames, they were able to go back into the home and had the fire under control by 1:14 a.m. on Friday.
When crews searched the house, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead inside the home.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the fire, saying that there is some aspect of the fire that is of interest to them. However, officers did not elaborate any further.
