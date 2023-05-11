Winnipeg police investigating North End homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Wednesday night homicide in the city’s North End.

On Wednesday around 10:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Stella Avenue and Main Street for a report of an injured man.

When police got to the scene, they performed emergency CPR on the victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Vincent Brian Kipling, 31. The autopsy results are pending.

Police have not made any arrests.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information or video surveillance to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.