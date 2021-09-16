Winnipeg police investigating possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from a supersite in Winnipeg.

On Thursday morning, officers said they are aware of the potential theft at the clinic at the RBC Convention Centre.

Police did not have any more details to provide.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the province said it has referred information about an unaccounted box of vaccine from the RBC Supersite, but added no further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come.