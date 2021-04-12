Winnipeg police investigating reports of gunshots on Corydon

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating reports of gunshots on Corydon Avenue over the weekend.

On Sunday night, CTV News Winnipeg spotted six police cruisers outside of a convenience store, located at Corydon and Arbuthnot Street. Officers had also sectioned off the parking lot.

Winnipeg police confirmed they were responding to reports of gunshots, but could not confirm if any shots had actually been fired.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files CTV’s Tim Salzen.