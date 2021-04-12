Winnipeg police investigating several incidents of women being pulled into vehicles

Winnipeg police are investigating after three incidents of women being pulled into vehicles were reported on Saturday.

The three incidents happened between 10 p.m. and 11:51 p.m. Police said officers received a 911 call from someone saying they heard screaming and a woman allegedly being pulled into a vehicle by two men.

Police said the woman might have been able to get away and she hasn't been identified.

Police described the vehicle as a white Land Rover-style SUV. Police said the man driving the vehicle is either white or Middle Eastern who is short and stocky and was wearing a toque. The passenger is described as Black, around 25-years-old. He is around six-foot-three and has a thin build and police said he may have been wearing a khaki jacket.

The second incident happened at 11:24 p.m., a woman in her 40s told police that she was walking near Portage Avenue and Arlington Street when she was taken into a vehicle and allegedly assaulted.

Police said she was able to get away and suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is a white Dodge Journey SUV. Police said three men were in the vehicle, two were described as East Indian, while the third man was described as Indigenous.

Police said it was notified of the third incident after a 911 call saying two men were assaulting a woman near Alexander Avenue and Gunnell Street.

Police said the men left in a vehicle and when officers went to the scene, they found a woman. She said she was assaulted by a family member and did not want help from police. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the vehicle is described as a white Dodge Journey or Jeep Cherokee. Police do not have any description for the men involved.

If anyone has information on any of the incidents, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police said investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are related.