Winnipeg police investigating shooting, 2 stabbings that took place over 10 hours
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit are investigating three separate incidents – a shooting and two stabbings – that took place over less than 10 hours.
The first incident took place on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., when officers with the tactical support team went to the 500 block of Maryland Street for a shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and began providing first aid. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.
Then around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, officers went to the 800 block of Main Street after a man was stabbed at a hotel.
The victim, who is a hotel employee, was taken to the hospital in unstable condition.
The third incident took place less than an hour later at 1:50 a.m.
Winnipeg police officers went to a home in the 600 block of William Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call 204-986-9216 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
