Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to a lounge in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue at around 11:45 p.m.

Investigators said there was a shooting inside the business and two people left the scene.

Shortly after the incident, police said a man showed up at a hospital with a serious gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.