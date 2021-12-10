Winnipeg police investigating shooting death Thursday evening

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for reports that a man was shot in the street near that intersection.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man and he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police said he later died from his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating and if anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.