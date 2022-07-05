Winnipeg police investigating shooting outside Corydon nightclub
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a weekend shooting that took place outside a nightclub in the city.
According to police, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.
Police investigated the incident and allege that a patron of the nightclub pointed a gun at security when he was asked to leave.
Officers said the suspect then left the club and fired his gun a short distance away. The man then got into his car and drove away.
Police are now working to determine if there are any victims as a result of this incident.
The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Calgary warms up, still a risk of stormsAfternoon storm risk in Calgary Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showersPeriods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.
-
Four-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Hamilton: policeA four-year-old boy is in hospital after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton.
-
Vancouver Island company retrofits Boeing 737 into firefighting planeA well-known aviation company in Port Alberni, B.C., has reached a new height and hosted a celebration on Monday to mark the event.
-
Independence Day parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detainedA shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.
-
Casino Regina and Moose Jaw post $19.1M profit with lifting of pandemic restrictionsCasino Regina and Moose Jaw had a winning year. On Monday they reported a $19.1 million profit as the lifting of pandemic related restrictions allowed people to return.
-
-
Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents showConvoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from PolandA plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.