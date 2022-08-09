iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North End

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.

Police said they were called to the incident just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Burrows Avenue.

Police were on scene earlier on Tuesday morning, but the scene has since been cleared.

No one was hurt in the incident.

