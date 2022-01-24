Winnipeg police investigating 'suspicious' house fire as homicide
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a house fire on William Avenue West as a homicide.
The fire began around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday in the 1900 block of William Avenue West and left one man dead.
When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. At first, firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house, but eventually switched to an exterior attack due to deteriorating conditions.
Once they knocked down some of the flames, they were able to go back into the house. Crews had the fire under control by 1:15 a.m. on Friday.
Crews searched the home and found one person, who was declared dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as Brian Robert Scibak, 61. A dog was also found dead inside the home.
Officers described the fire as “suspicious.”
Anyone with information that could help the homicide unit is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
MS fundraiser surpasses $10K, Edmontonian pledges another night in igloo for $15KAn Edmonton man sleeping in an igloo he built to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research has surpassed his $10,000 goal.
-
'Not the time to be weak:' Liberals call for mandatory proof of vaccination at LCBO and cannabis storesOntario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is calling on the Ford government to make proof of vaccination mandatory for access to LCBO and cannabis stores.
-
$4M in fundraising frozen by GoFundMe days after trucker convoy leaves VancouverGoFundMe has frozen the $4 million in funds raised by the trucker convoy now wending its way across the country toward Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates.
-
Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington CountyOrnge Air Ambulance has been called to a fire truck crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.
-
Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditionsThe Manitoba government announced that transportation for the Community Living DisABILITY Services’ day programs is cancelled on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
-
Firefighters called to commercial blaze in EsquimaltFirefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
-
Peel Regional Police officer faces drunk driving chargesA Peel Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton last week.
-
How vegetation controls the shape of riversA Sudbury professor has published findings of his study on how vegetation affects the stability and shape of rivers.
-
'Travel expected to be hazardous': Metro Vancouver warned of dense fog in weather advisoryDrivers travelling through Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning are being warned of dense fog that could lead to dangerous conditions.