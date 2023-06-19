Winnipeg police investigating three separate Saturday stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate stabbings in the city on Saturday.
Officers responded to the first incident in the 300 block of William Avenue around 5:45 a.m.
Police allege the victim was robbed of his bike, stabbed and physically assaulted. He is in stable condition.
The second investigation began around 9:25 p.m., when police learned of a robbery in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue.
According to police, a delivery driver was confronted and stabbed. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
Around 11:50 p.m., officers went to the area of Stadacona Street and Tweed Avenue for reports of a third stabbing.
Police allege armed suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then left the scene.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating all three incidents.
-
London, Ont. man charged after threatening officers with wrenchA London man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the hood of a car with a large wrench and then proceeded to threaten police officers in Old East Village over the weekend.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.