Winnipeg police investigating three separate Saturday stabbings


The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate stabbings in the city on Saturday.

Officers responded to the first incident in the 300 block of William Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Police allege the victim was robbed of his bike, stabbed and physically assaulted. He is in stable condition.

The second investigation began around 9:25 p.m., when police learned of a robbery in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue.

According to police, a delivery driver was confronted and stabbed. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers went to the area of Stadacona Street and Tweed Avenue for reports of a third stabbing.

Police allege armed suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then left the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating all three incidents.

