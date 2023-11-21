Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The first investigation began around 1:45 a.m., when police went to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for the report of a seriously injured woman. The 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.
Then around 4:50 a.m., in an unrelated incident, officers were called to a multi-tenant home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue for the report of a suspicious death.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had already responded to the scene, and upon their arrival found a deceased male.
The Homicide Unit is investigating both of these incidents. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
To date, there have been 34 homicides in Winnipeg this year.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 yearsA popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
-
Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalismThe City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.
-
Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underwaySault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
Tony-winning Hadestown takes audiences to hell and back in irresistible musicalIf you find yourself not knowing what the hell is going on in the opening moments of Hadestown, don't sweat it.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.