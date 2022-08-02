Winnipeg police investigating West End homicide's 'suspicious circumstances'

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a West End homicide.

According to police, officers went to a home in the 700 block of Sherburn Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday following a report of a man’s death.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man’s body in the home. Police have identified the victim as 74-year-old James Monaghan.

Police said there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding this death, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.