Winnipeg police issue Amber Alert for missing two-year-old

Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy.

Police said they don't know the location of Theodore James Parenteau.

Police believe he is with is mother Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau. She is described as five-foot-three, with long dark hair and blonde highlights.

This is an activation of the AMBER Alert system at the request of the Winnipeg Police Servicehttps://t.co/Evamkbmzqn pic.twitter.com/3A8DQZhejc

Investigators are telling the public to look out for an older four door sedan which could be a Sunfire or Cavalier.

Police said the vehicle could be in Winnipeg but believe it may be heading to western Manitoba to the Ebb and Flow FIrst Nation.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911.