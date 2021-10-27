Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old with dementia

Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they say lives with a cognitive impairment.

Wednesday night police issued a silver alert for 65-year-old Reginald Copenace, who they said was last seen in the 400 block of Tache Avenue in St. Boniface Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

Police said Copenace lives with dementia and they are concerned for his well-being.

They describe him as 5’7”, with an average build and short black hair. They said he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown jeans and suede slip on shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.