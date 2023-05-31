Winnipeg police issue warning about unknown man in high school girls' washroom

Police are on the lookout for an unknown man who entered a girls' washroom at a Winnipeg high school and confronted students earlier this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they got a call on Monday, May 29, reporting a suspicious man who entered Maples Collegiate during the school day.

Investigators determined that the man - in his late teens/early 20s - went into a female washroom at the school and confronted some students when they entered. The students quickly left the washroom and reported the man. Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Maples Collegiate families and the surrounding schools were notified about the incident by school officials.

Due to the nature of the incident, the WPS Sex Crimes Unit has been brought in to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-TIPS (8477).