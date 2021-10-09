Winnipeg police lay charges in connection with August shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting in August that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue in the early morning of August 5 where they found an injured 32-year-old man. The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable. Police said the man suffered extensive injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police said the major crimes unit identified a suspect after an investigation.

Police said it’s believed the victim and suspect, who didn’t know each other, were part of two separate groups arguing before the shooting took place.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Henry James Richard at the Headingley Correctional Centre on Friday in connection with the shooting.

Richard is charged with aggravated assault along with several weapons-related offences.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.