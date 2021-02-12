A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal stabbing last summer that occurred after an alleged road rage incident.

Rahim Ahmadzai was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 43-year-old Ryan Kelly Legary on July 23, 2020.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police said the two men were not known to each other and allegedly became involved in a road rage incident in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. The two pulled into a nearby parking lot and were involved in a verbal dispute when police said Legary was stabbed.

Legary was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Ahmadzai remains in custody.