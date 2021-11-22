Winnipeg police lay manslaughter charge in suspicious death in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death along River Avenue last week.
Police started investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the 400 block of River Avenue on Nov. 18, around 7:15 a.m. Police said the death was considered suspicious.
On Monday, investigators identified the man who died was 41-year-old Oghenetega Ufuoma of Winnipeg.
Police have also arrested and charged Nevis Carter, 38, also from Winnipeg, with manslaughter. Carter currently remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.
Police said Ufuoma was attacked inside a bus shelter on the northeast side of River Avenue and Osborne Street – an area that police said both men were known to frequent.
Investigators said there were people in the bus shelter when the attack happened and that it is also a very populated area.
Anyone was in the shelter or in the area at the time of the attack is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
